The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-18.5) 146.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-18.5) 146.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bluejays games.

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

In Ramblers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).

Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

