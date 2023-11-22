The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

  • Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tom Welch: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd
343rd 28.0 Rebounds 34.6 41st
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
117th 13.8 Assists 15.7 24th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 10.9 84th

