The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) are heavily favored (-18.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -18.5 145.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Of Creighton's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 145.5 points 14 times.

Creighton games had an average of 144.8 points last season, 0.7 less than this game's over/under.

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

Creighton won 70.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (17-7).

The Bluejays played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Creighton a 98.0% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 14 45.2% 76.4 143.8 68.4 140.9 145.0 Loyola Chicago 9 32.1% 67.4 143.8 72.5 140.9 136.6

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers allowed.

Creighton had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 16-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 3-2 13-18-0 Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 0-0 15-13-0

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Loyola Chicago 13-2 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 3-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

