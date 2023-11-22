For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Devon Toews a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • Toews has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Toews has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Toews' shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:06 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

