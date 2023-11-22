Should you bet on Joel Kiviranta to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • Kiviranta has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

