Mikko Rantanen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Rantanen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 21:35 on the ice per game.

In Rantanen's 17 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 11 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points seven times.

Rantanen has an assist in eight of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Rantanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 23 Points 5 11 Goals 4 12 Assists 1

