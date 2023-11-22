The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Dukes are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at eighth.

The 79.4 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 11.4 more points than the Dukes give up (68).

When Nebraska scores more than 68 points, it is 4-0.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Cornhuskers surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 in away games.

At home, Nebraska made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to when playing on the road (33.9%).

