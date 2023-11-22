Wednesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) and Duquesne Dukes (4-1) squaring off at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 72, Duquesne 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-1.4)

Nebraska (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Nebraska is 4-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Duquesne's 2-1-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cornhuskers are 2-2-0 and the Dukes are 3-0-0.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (113th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

Nebraska records 42.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.0 boards per game.

Nebraska connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents (5.2). It is shooting 32.9% from deep (181st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 23.0%.

The Cornhuskers rank 96th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in college basketball, allowing 71.2 points per 100 possessions.

Nebraska has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball action), 1.2 more than the 10.2 it forces on average (307th in college basketball).

