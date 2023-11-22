The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) will play the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 273rd 68.0 Points Scored 74.9 98th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.7 114th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th 169th 13.1 Assists 15.2 40th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

