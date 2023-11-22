Nebraska vs. Duquesne November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) will play the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Nebraska vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|273rd
|68.0
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
