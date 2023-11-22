The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) will play the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Information

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank
273rd 68.0 Points Scored 74.9 98th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.7 114th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th
169th 13.1 Assists 15.2 40th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

