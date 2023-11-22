The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -7.5 148.5

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's four games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 148.5 points.

Nebraska's outings this year have an average point total of 135.8, 12.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cornhuskers have covered every spread they have faced this season (4-0-0).

Nebraska has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Cornhuskers have entered three games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nebraska has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 0 0% 79.4 159 56.4 124.4 140.3 Duquesne 2 66.7% 79.6 159 68.0 124.4 147.2

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers record 79.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 68.0 the Dukes allow.

When Nebraska puts up more than 68.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 4-0-0 4-0 2-2-0 Duquesne 2-1-0 0-0 3-0-0

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits

Nebraska Duquesne 11-4 Home Record 16-4 4-8 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-9-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-10-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.