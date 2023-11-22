Nuggets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (9-5) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs on BSFL and ALT. The over/under is 217.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|217.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 217.5 points eight times.
- Denver's games this year have an average total of 220.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 62.3% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|8
|57.1%
|113.2
|223.8
|107.7
|214.3
|223.6
|Magic
|8
|57.1%
|110.6
|223.8
|106.6
|214.3
|222.7
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Denver sports a better record against the spread (4-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (1-6-0).
- The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.6 more points than the Magic allow (106.6).
- Denver has a 5-7 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 106.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-9
|5-8
|4-10
|Magic
|11-3
|5-1
|5-9
Nuggets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Magic
|113.2
|110.6
|16
|21
|5-7
|7-0
|10-2
|6-1
|107.7
|106.6
|6
|3
|3-7
|9-0
|8-2
|8-1
