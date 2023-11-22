The Orlando Magic (9-5) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on November 22, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs on BSFL and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Denver has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 13th.

The Nuggets put up 113.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 106.6 the Magic allow.

Denver is 10-2 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.

Denver allows 107.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 107.9 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 12.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.7 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries