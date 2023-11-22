Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nikola Jokic and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

Live Stream: Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Jokic has recorded 26.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 13.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

