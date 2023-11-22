Reggie Jackson and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 107-103 win over the Pistons, Jackson put up 21 points and six assists.

In this article, we look at Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Over 2.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

The Magic gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

The Magic allowed 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 31 15 1 3 2 0 0

