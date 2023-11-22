The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 268th.
  • The Cavaliers record 67.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.
  • When Virginia totals more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.7).
  • In home games, the Cavaliers surrendered 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, Virginia averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
  • The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

