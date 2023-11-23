There are two games featuring a Big East team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Creighton Bluejays.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 FloHoops St. John's Red Storm vs. VCU Rams 5:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 -

