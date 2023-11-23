How to Watch Creighton vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won five in a row.
Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 53.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games Creighton shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 316th.
- The Bluejays average 91.2 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 69.8 the Rams give up.
- Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton played better at home last year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|W 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
