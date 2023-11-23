A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won five in a row.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 53.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 316th.

The Bluejays average 91.2 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 69.8 the Rams give up.

Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton played better at home last year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.

Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule