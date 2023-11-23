A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won five in a row.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 53.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 316th.
  • The Bluejays average 91.2 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 69.8 the Rams give up.
  • Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton played better at home last year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
  • Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Iowa W 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern W 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State - T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

