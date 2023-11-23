The Creighton Bluejays (5-0) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have also taken five games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-8.5) 153.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-8.5) 154.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Creighton has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

Bluejays games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Colorado State has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this year, three out of the Rams' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Creighton is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

