Thursday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Creighton Bluejays (5-0) going head-to-head against the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a 81-75 win for Creighton, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: T-Mobile Center

Creighton vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 81, Colorado State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-5.6)

Creighton (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.7

Both Creighton and Colorado State are 4-1-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bluejays and the Rams are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 91.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.6 points per game.

Creighton is 22nd in the country at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 15.2 more than the 25.4 its opponents average.

Creighton connects on 13.6 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 42% from deep (eighth-best in college basketball). It is making nine more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.6 per game while shooting 35.4%.

The Bluejays rank third in college basketball with 119.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 82 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 9.8 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.6 (361st in college basketball).

