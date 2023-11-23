Thursday's game that pits the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 23.

The Bluejays won their most recent game 79-74 against Nebraska on Sunday.

Creighton vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Georgia Tech 66

Creighton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bluejays put up 71 points per game (68th in college basketball) last season while giving up 61.8 per contest (104th in college basketball). They had a +283 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Creighton put up 69.1 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71).

The Bluejays scored 71.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 70.9 points per contest.

Creighton gave up 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was one more points than it allowed away from home (60.2).

