Thursday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (4-1) at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with Nebraska taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Cornhuskers' most recent contest was a 79-74 loss to Creighton on Sunday.

Nebraska vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Nebraska vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 64, Lamar 57

Nebraska Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cornhuskers averaged 71.2 points per game last season (64th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a +197 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Nebraska averaged 0.8 more points in Big Ten action (72.0) than overall (71.2).

The Cornhuskers scored 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

In 2022-23, Nebraska allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than on the road (72.8).

