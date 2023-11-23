As we enter Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are two games involving teams from the SWAC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

