The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, face off versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gordon tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-119 loss versus the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.9 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 8.7 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.5 PRA -- 25 28.1 PR -- 21.1 23.6 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 105.8 points per contest.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 22.2 per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 11.3 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 16 8 5 1 2 0

