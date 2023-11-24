Mikko Rantanen and Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's leading offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 23:58 per game.

Through 18 games, Rantanen has scored 12 goals and picked up 13 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's 23 points this season are via six goals and 17 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (36th in league).

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is a key offensive option for Minnesota, with 19 points this season, as he has put up five goals and 14 assists in 17 games.

Kaprizov has made a big impact for Minnesota this season with 15 points (five goals and 10 assists).

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has eight goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .876 save percentage (61st in the league), with 218 total saves, while conceding 31 goals (3.5 goals against average). He has put together a 3-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Avalanche vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.12 18th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 4 30th 3rd 33.6 Shots 30.9 17th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 18th 19.72% Power Play % 15.63% 24th 4th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 65.52% 32nd

