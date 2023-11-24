Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Wild on November 24, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (at 8:30 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Avalanche vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered five goals and 24 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) to the team.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Nathan MacKinnon has 23 total points for Colorado, with six goals and 17 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|0
|3
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Zuccarello's 19 points are important for Minnesota. He has five goals and 14 assists in 17 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with five goals and 10 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
