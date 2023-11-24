How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, with the Wild having dropped five straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on TNT and Max to catch the action as the Wild attempt to beat the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Wild Prediction
|Avalanche vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Wild Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 55 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|18
|5
|24
|29
|11
|17
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|18
|12
|13
|25
|9
|10
|53.9%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|18
|6
|17
|23
|21
|8
|44.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|18
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|100%
|Devon Toews
|18
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 68 goals given up (four per game) is 27th in the NHL.
- With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|17
|5
|14
|19
|6
|7
|27.3%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|17
|5
|10
|15
|17
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|17
|8
|7
|15
|2
|6
|50.9%
|Ryan Hartman
|16
|7
|4
|11
|13
|12
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|17
|6
|4
|10
|4
|7
|40.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.