The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, with the Wild having dropped five straight games.

You can turn on TNT and Max to catch the action as the Wild attempt to beat the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 55 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 18 5 24 29 11 17 - Mikko Rantanen 18 12 13 25 9 10 53.9% Nathan MacKinnon 18 6 17 23 21 8 44.6% Valeri Nichushkin 18 8 9 17 8 6 100% Devon Toews 18 3 8 11 9 12 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 68 goals given up (four per game) is 27th in the NHL.

With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players