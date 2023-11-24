The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Bowen Byram find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

  • Byram has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • Byram has zero points on the power play.
  • Byram's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

