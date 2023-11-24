Cale Makar Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, are in action Friday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Makar in that upcoming Avalanche-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cale Makar vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
|Avalanche vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Wild Prediction
|Avalanche vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Wild Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Wild
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Makar Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.
- In five of 18 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Makar has a point in 14 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points 10 times.
- Makar has an assist in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.
- Makar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.
- There is a 61.7% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Makar Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|3
|29
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.