Creighton vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (5-0) and Creighton Bluejays (4-1) going head-to-head at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Bluejays claimed a 57-46 victory over Georgia Tech.
Creighton vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Creighton vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 72, Creighton 69
Other Big East Predictions
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- Creighton has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).
- The Spartans have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 69) on November 23
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 10
- 75-52 over North Dakota State (No. 180) on November 6
Creighton Leaders
- Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 69.0 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and conceding 58.4 per contest, 101st in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential.
