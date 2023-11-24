Friday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (5-0) and Creighton Bluejays (4-1) going head-to-head at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Bluejays claimed a 57-46 victory over Georgia Tech.

Creighton vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 72, Creighton 69

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Creighton has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

The Spartans have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 69) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 10

75-52 over North Dakota State (No. 180) on November 6

Creighton Leaders

Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Lauren Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 69.0 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and conceding 58.4 per contest, 101st in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential.

