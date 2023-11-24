How to Watch the Creighton vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Creighton vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays score an average of 69 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 55.8 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.
- Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
- The Spartans record 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.
- When Michigan State totals more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.
- This season the Spartans are shooting 55% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.
Creighton Leaders
- Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Green Bay
|L 65-53
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 79-74
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 57-46
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/3/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
