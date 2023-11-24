The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays score an average of 69 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 55.8 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.
  • Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
  • The Spartans record 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.
  • When Michigan State totals more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.
  • This season the Spartans are shooting 55% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

  • Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%
  • Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Green Bay L 65-53 D.J. Sokol Arena
11/19/2023 @ Nebraska W 79-74 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/23/2023 Georgia Tech W 57-46 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Michigan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/3/2023 Northern Iowa - D.J. Sokol Arena
12/10/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

