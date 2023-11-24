The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score an average of 69 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 55.8 the Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.

Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The Spartans record 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.

When Michigan State totals more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Spartans are shooting 55% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Creighton Schedule