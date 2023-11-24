When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

