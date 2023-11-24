Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- MacKinnon has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- MacKinnon has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.9 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|24:10
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|23:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 4-1
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
