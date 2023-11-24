The Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic is one of 10 strong options on today's NBA slate.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • ORL Record: 10-5
  • BOS Record: 12-3
  • ORL Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
  • BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

  • ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)
  • BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Phoenix Suns

The Suns travel to face the Grizzlies on Friday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MEM Record: 3-11
  • PHO Record: 9-6
  • MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (17th)
  • PHO Stats: 117.7 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

  • MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.7 APG)
  • PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NY Record: 8-6
  • MIA Record: 10-5
  • NY Stats: 110.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)
  • MIA Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

  • NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG)
  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: NY -5.5
  • NY Odds to Win: -225
  • MIA Odds to Win: +185
  • Total: 211.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-CHI
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • TOR Record: 7-8
  • CHI Record: 5-11
  • TOR Stats: 112.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (15th)
  • CHI Stats: 106.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

  • TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)
  • CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards take to the home court of the Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSWI and MNMT
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIL Record: 10-5
  • WAS Record: 2-12
  • MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
  • WAS Stats: 115.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

  • MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)
  • WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets go on the road to face the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network and ALT
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • HOU Record: 7-6
  • DEN Record: 10-5
  • HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)
  • DEN Stats: 113.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

  • HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
  • DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.5 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hit the road the Pacers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSIN and BSDET
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • IND Record: 8-6
  • DET Record: 2-13
  • IND Stats: 128.3 PPG (first in NBA), 126.4 Opp. PPG (30th)
  • DET Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

  • IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.3 APG)
  • DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull of an away win at the Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-CA
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 11-3
  • SAC Record: 8-6
  • MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)
  • SAC Stats: 114.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)
  • SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (20.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Golden State Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs travel to face the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • GS Record: 7-9
  • SA Record: 3-12
  • GS Stats: 113.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (18th)
  • SA Stats: 109.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

  • GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.8 APG)
  • SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Los Angeles Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSC and BSNO
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LAC Record: 6-7
  • NO Record: 8-7
  • LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
  • NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

  • LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG)
  • NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (13.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

