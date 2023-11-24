Which team is going to win on Friday, November 24, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Hawkeyes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+2.5) Over (25.5) Iowa 19, Nebraska 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Against the spread, the Cornhuskers are 4-6-1 this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Cornhuskers have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Nebraska games average 41.9 total points per game this season, 16.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes have a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Iowa is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Out of theHawkeyes' 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

Iowa games this year have averaged a total of 36.4 points, 10.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornhuskers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 18.7 21.3 17.7 15.6 20 Iowa 18.5 12.4 22.6 11.3 11.7 16.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.