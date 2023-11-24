The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Both teams feature stout defenses, with the Cornhuskers 19th in points per game allowed, and the Hawkeyes third. The over/under is 26 for this matchup.

Nebraska sports the 19th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.7 points allowed per game), but rank 13th-worst on offense (18.7 points per game). While Iowa's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking worst with 246.5 total yards per game, its defense ranks seventh-best with just 280.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: CBS

Nebraska vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -2.5 -110 -110 26 -110 -110 -135 +110

Nebraska Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Cornhuskers' offense struggle, ranking -92-worst in the FBS in total yards (305.3 total yards per game). They rank 48th on the other side of the ball (331.7 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Cornhuskers rank -99-worst with 14.7 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 55th by allowing 19 points per game over their last three tilts.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Nebraska, who ranks -109-worst in passing offense (128 passing yards per game) and -18-worst in passing defense (225 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

The Cornhuskers rank 81st in rushing offense (177.3 rushing yards per game) and 58th in rushing defense (106.7 rushing yards per game surrendered) over their last three games.

The Cornhuskers are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Nebraska has hit the over twice.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Five of Nebraska's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

Nebraska has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Nebraska has a record of 1-1 (75%).

The Cornhuskers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards, completing 49% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 483 yards (43.9 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has piled up 409 yards on 100 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's 289 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has totaled 31 receptions and one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alex Bullock has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 13 catches for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jimari Butler paces the team with six sacks, and also has five TFL and 28 tackles.

Nebraska's tackle leader, Isaac Gifford, has 60 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tommi Hill has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 13 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

