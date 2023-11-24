Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-119 loss against the Magic, Jokic totaled 30 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.5 28.2 Rebounds 12.5 13.1 13.8 Assists 9.5 8.9 9.7 PRA -- 49.5 51.7 PR -- 40.6 42 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 21.1% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.7 per contest.

Jokic is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.6 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Rockets allow 105.8 points per game, best in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets are 19th in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 22.2 per contest, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 36 21 11 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.