The Houston Rockets (7-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Denver has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.

The Nuggets average 7.8 more points per game (113.6) than the Rockets allow (105.8).

Denver is 10-3 when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are scoring 9.3 more points per game (118.6) than they are on the road (109.3).

In 2023-24, Denver is giving up 107.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.9.

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging one more three-pointers per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries