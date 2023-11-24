You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Toyota Center.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Jokic has recorded 27.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -130)

Friday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5. That is 0.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Gordon has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +128)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Porter has connected on three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +102)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Friday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average of 20.2.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Fred VanVleet's 16.5 points per game average is equal to Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (8.5).

VanVleet has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

