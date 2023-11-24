You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Toyota Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • Jokic has recorded 27.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points less than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).
  • Jokic's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -130)
  • Friday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5. That is 0.6 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).
  • Gordon has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +128)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
  • Porter has connected on three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
19.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 19.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Friday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average of 20.2.
  • He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Fred VanVleet's 16.5 points per game average is equal to Friday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (8.5).
  • VanVleet has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.