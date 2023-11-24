The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Riley Tufte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tufte stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Tufte scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Tufte has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 68 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.