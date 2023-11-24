Will Riley Tufte Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Riley Tufte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tufte stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Tufte scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Tufte has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 68 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
