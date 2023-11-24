The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a wager on Johansen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johansen has scored a goal in five of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has a point in five of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of 18 games this year, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Johansen goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 7 Points 2 6 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

