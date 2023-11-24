Spain versus Germany in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match is a game to catch on a Friday soccer slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs Germany

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 3:18 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Argentina

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Pyramids FC vs Mazembe

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs FC Nouadhibou

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Okhdood

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: CR Belouizdad vs Young Africans FC

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: CR Belouizdad vs Young Africans FC

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Peñarol vs Plaza Colonia

  • League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.