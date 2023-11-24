Texas vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Texas (-12.5)
|53.5
|-490
|+365
Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- Texas Tech has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
Texas & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
