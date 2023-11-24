The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

In seven of 18 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Nichushkin has scored four goals on the power play.

Nichushkin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:35 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.