Ranked teams are on the Week 13 college football schedule for 23 games, including the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-11.5)

No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-10.5)

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-1.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Yulman Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3)

No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-12.5)

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-20.5)

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Autzen Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-13.5)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Michigan Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Louisville (-7)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Tiger Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Neyland Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-26.5)

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)

BYU Cougars at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Oklahoma State (-17.5)

No. 22 Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-17)

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Brooks Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-9.5)

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Arizona (-11.5)

Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Washington Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-16.5)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Stanford Stadium

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-25.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Favorite: Kansas State (-10)

