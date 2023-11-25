Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Can we anticipate Bowen Byram lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- Byram has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Byram has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Byram recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
