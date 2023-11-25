Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Makar in the Avalanche-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Cale Makar vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar's plus-minus this season, in 24:13 per game on the ice, is +17.

Makar has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Makar has an assist in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 37% that Makar hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.

Makar Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 29 Points 0 5 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

