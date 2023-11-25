Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Should you bet on Devon Toews to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Toews averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
