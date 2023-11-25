The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

  • MacDermid has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • MacDermid has no points on the power play.
  • MacDermid's shooting percentage is 50.0%, and he averages 0.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1
10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.