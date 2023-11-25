A pair of college football's most prolific scorers battle when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) bring the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who have the No. 21 offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are major, 11-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-11) 66.5 -450 +340
FanDuel LSU (-11.5) 66.5 -450 +340

Week 13 Odds

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

LSU & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

LSU
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600
Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

