The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in 10 of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
  • On the power play, Rantanen has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Rantanen's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

